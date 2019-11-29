Arrest following aggravated robbery, Invercargill

One person is in custody following an armed robbery at an Invercargill bank earlier today.

Police were called to Don Street about 12.20pm following a report of a man entering the bank with a knife and demanding cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man left the premises, then handed himself in at Invercargill station a short time later, and an amount of cash was recovered.

A 26-year-old man was due to appear in Invercargill District Court today on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment any further.





