Arrest following aggravated robbery, Invercargill
Friday, 29 November 2019, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is in custody following an armed robbery at an
Invercargill bank earlier today.
Police were called to Don
Street about 12.20pm following a report of a man entering
the bank with a knife and demanding cash.
No one was
injured during the incident.
The man left the premises,
then handed himself in at Invercargill station a short time
later, and an amount of cash was recovered.
A 26-year-old
man was due to appear in Invercargill District Court today
on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Police are not seeking
anyone else in relation to the incident.
As the matter is
now before the courts, Police cannot comment any
further.
