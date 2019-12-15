Name Release - Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption
Police are now in the position to formally release further names of victims identified following the volcanic eruption on Whakaari / White Island on Monday 9 December 2019.
Name: Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua MAANGI
Gender: Male
Age: 24
Citizenship: New Zealand
Name: Zoe Ella HOSKING
Gender: Female
Age: 15
Citizenship: Australian
Name: Gavin Brian DALLOW
Gender:Male
Age: 53
Citizenship: Australian
Name: Anthony James LANGFORD
Gender:Male
Age: 51
Citizenship: Australian
