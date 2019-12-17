Update: Firearm incident on Henderson Road - Hastings

"Update: Firearm incident on Henderson Road - Hastings "

Please attribute to Superintendent Tania Kura, Eastern District Commander:

A man has been injured after being shot by Police on Henderson Road in Hastings today.

Police received a report of a man making threats toward a staff member at Flaxmere Primary School at 2.11pm today.

The school went into lockdown and Police units were immediately dispatched to the school.

Police were initially advised the man was carrying a firearm, and attending officers were armed.

The man was located by Police with what appeared to be a firearm and he was shot once.

The officers immediately administered medical attention and the man was taken by ambulance to hospital where he’s reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

The students were kept safe throughout the incident.

Police deal with dynamic and fast moving critical situations every day and our absolute priority is safety, in this instance the students' and staff members'.

The officers involved are being offered every support.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified of this incident and thorough investigation is ongoing.

Police cordons will remain in place for forensic examinations.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

