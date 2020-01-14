Water incident, Oakura, New Plymouth
Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a water-related incident at
Oakura Beach, Oakura, New Plymouth.
Emergency services
were advised around 8.25pm that a person had been pulled
from the water in a critical condition.
Medical attention
was administered, but the person died at the
scene.
