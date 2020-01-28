Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council asks retailers to stop using non-recyclable plastic

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

'Take the initiative': Nelson Council asks retailers to stop using non-recyclable plastic
28 January 2020

Nelson City Council has written to local supermarkets and other retailers asking for their support with upcoming changes to the way the city recycles its plastic waste.

From 1 July, Nelson’s kerbside collection service will only collect plastic types 1,2 and 5. Plastics 3, 4 and 7 are shipped overseas with no way of knowing whether they are processed sustainably.

The letter is signed by Infrastructure Committee Chair councillor Brian McGurk, who calls on supermarkets and other local businesses to “take the initiative” in phasing out the use of plastic types 3, 4, 6 and 7.

“Nelson was the first city council to declare a climate emergency and we have a duty to act ethically and responsibly. We simply cannot in good conscience send these plastics overseas to potentially end up as someone else’s rubbish, where employment practices may differ significantly from New Zealand, as well as incurring a significant carbon cost along the way.”

Annually, Nelsonians recycle around 1,500 tonnes of glass, 1,550 tonnes of fibre (paper and cardboard), 108 tonnes of steel, 72 tonnes each of plastics 1 and 2 and 90 tonnes (plastics 3 to 7).

Typical packaging made from plastic types 1, 2 and 5 includes soft drink and milk bottles, plastic fruit trays, ice cream containers and shampoo bottles.

Plastic types 3, 4 and 7 include items like make up containers, garden hoses, cling wrap, car parts and computers.

Council has not collected soft type 6 plastic for some time. Type 6 includes polystyrene cups and takeaway clamshells, cheap toys, foam meat trays and plastic cutlery.

As well as encouraging retailers to phase out the use of certain plastics, Council is also asking the public to seriously think about the packaging of the products they buy and consider avoiding these plastic types where possible.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 