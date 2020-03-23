Marlborough Library Services Update

Marlborough District Library, Blenheim and Picton Library and Service Centre are closed as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our utmost priority,” says District Libraries Manager Glenn Webster.

“We’ve made some changes to our services to accommodate these closures.”

“Items on your library account will be automatically extended, so don’t worry about overdue items or fines.”

“Please disregard any notices you have received regarding overdue books or fines from 23 March, and fines will not accrue while the library is closed.”

“You can still return your books and items to the library. Our after hours returns is still open,” Glenn says.

“Customers can still place a hold on any item. We will contact you via phone to arrange for you to collect your book.”

“We are also working to make sure our items are safe from COVID-19. Items are placed in quarantine for four days until they are returned to the shelf. This may mean you will wait longer than normal to receive your on-hold items.”

Digital resources are still available. These are all free and incur no fees. Go to the Digital Library to access ebooks, eaudiobooks, newspapers and magazines, at https://www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz/digital-library

Library staff are still working to make the library accessible, although this may be different to how people normally access our resources.

If you’re unable to place a hold on a title via our website at https://www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz/ or via the library app, please call 03 520 7491.

