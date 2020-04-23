Plants And Garden Supplies Available In Time For Autumn Planting

Production nursery in autum

For those anxious to plant their winter vegetable gardens, the wait is nearly over.

The return to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 on Tuesday means garden centres will open under contactless selling. Keen gardeners will be able to phone or email orders to their favourite local store, and arrange to pick up their plants, potting mix, compost and other gardening needs.

Debbie Pascoe, spokesperson for Gardening New Zealand says the industry welcomes this opportunity to reconnect with gardeners.

“This isn’t a return to normal. Garden centres will remain closed for foot traffic, but contactless selling will allow our gardeners to get underway with planting essential winter vegetables and progressing with autumn planting projects”.

GardeningNZ advocates for the importance of gardening, especially in times of hardship and stress.

“There are clear and undisputed links between gardening and mental health, not to mention the health, wellbeing and immune system benefits of a diet loaded with home-grown fruit and vegetables. COVID-19 precautions have placed many individuals and communities in dire financial situations and fuelled fear at the same time. There has never been a more important time to support New Zealanders with a place of safety and tranquillity in their own back yards”, says Debbie.

GardeningNZ cautions gardeners to be patient as nurseries move to supply garden centres with popular plants.

“We anticipate high demand for winter vegetables, herbs, potting mix and compost, also edibles as these were cleaned out of most garden centres before lockdown. This is also the key time for bulbs, restoring drought-ravaged gardens, and adding some colour to lift the spirits.”

Boxed plants

GardeningNZ has been preparing its members for working safely during Level 3.

“One great idea is the pre-order and drive-through. Customers order and pay either online or by phone or email, then simply collect their purchases. When collecting, drive into the designated parking area, open your car boot and staff will place your order in your boot. There’s no need to even exit your car.”

To find out what to plant in May visit www.gogardening.co.nz for tips and advice.

Gardening New Zealand represents 145 garden centres up and down New Zealand. Its members are the garden centre members of NZ Plant Producers, which is the industry body representing commercial plant nurseries and related businesses.

