Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Study Suggests Wellington Regional Economy May Avoid Worst Of Downturn

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

A high-level discussion document on the most likely impacts of COVID-19 suggests that Wellington may be in a better position to ride out the coming economic downturn and could emerge in better shape than some other regions.

The document, developed by Greater Wellington Regional Council, notes the downturn may be less severe in the region because Wellington’s proportionally high levels of employment in social services and businesses working with or for government could cushion it from the worst outcomes of the downturn.

“It’s a discussion document written in a quickly changing environment, but it notes that with a backbone of professionals making up around 43 per cent of the regional workforce, we may just be spared the worst,” says Greater Wellington Chair Cr Daran Ponter.

According to the document, Possible Impacts of COVID-19 on the Wellington Region and Greater Wellington, many of the services they provide are regarded as essential and can be delivered from home, enabling this workforce to ride-out the impact of the virus while continuing to provide services.

“But make no mistake, there’s no get out of gaol free card.

“Outside of Wellington City, many of the region’s small to medium businesses will financially suffer from the terrible disruption which will be caused by COVID-19, particularly in the region’s town and city centres. We will be looking at regional impacts in much more detail in subsequent studies.”

Given today’s uncertain environment, the document’s findings necessarily contain many assumptions about the future, and have been based on future scenarios focusing the short (2020) and medium-term (2021-2025) developed to help Greater Wellington prepare for a variety of possible outcomes.

Under this approach, the impacts on our regional wellbeing framework, which comprises population, economy, social, environmental and cultural sectors worsen in proportion to the severity of limitations on social interaction. Impacts are generally greatest at COVID-19 Level 4, falling in line with lower levels, subject to their duration.

The only exception is the regional environment, which has seen dramatic improvements in air quality and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions due to the lockdown.

“But no matter how you cut it life in the Wellington region is going to be very different in the short to medium-term, with negative impacts to population growth, economic vitality and tourism,” says Cr Ponter.

“We now must look towards response and recovery as a region and Greater Wellington needs to consider how it will provide leadership in this endeavour. There is no doubt that the public sector, be it at national, regional or local level, will play a key role in reconstructing the region.

“The regional council hasn’t escaped damage from the impact of the virus. Some of our operations and revenues have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, but we are quickly responding to the challenges, and making plans to be as effective as possible under a new normal.

“As we seek to stimulate the economy, we must not lose sight of our longer-term goals and overarching purpose, so we will focus on promoting the social, cultural, environmental and economic wellbeing of our communities.

“In a fast changing, volatile environment, information is vital to making sound decisions. Greater Wellington will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on a monthly basis and feed information into the regional community for its own use in navigating these difficult times,” says Cr Ponter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether app. Nominally the Australians are ahead of us in making such an app available, but as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported, the app is still not operational despite having been downloaded four million times by hopeful Australians..., the rush to create a transTasman bubble is taking place – and is being driven by an increasingly desperate business sector - before some of the most basic public health issues have been satisfactorily resolved. . More>>

 

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: Foreign Minister Congratulates The Warriors And NRL For Paving The Way

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future “Trans-Tasman bubble”, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible. “Congratulations ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 