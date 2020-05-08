Police Reminder – New Zealand Is Still In Alert Level 3

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers:

This weekend Police will be highly visible in communities across the country.

Reassurance visits and mobile Police checkpoints will continue throughout the weekend to ensure people are safe and complying with Alert Level 3 expectations.

Last weekend, we received a number of reports of mass gatherings, which is disappointing.

We are hoping for a more responsible approach from everyone this weekend, in line with expectations at Alert Level 3.

The vast majority of New Zealanders understand and practise all the appropriate behaviours for keeping ourselves and our communities safe from COVID-19 under Alert Level 3.

Those who do not adhere to expectations are letting us all down and it is a risk we cannot afford to take.

We must protect the gains we have made to date.

There are a number of ways to contact the Police if you suspect a breach of Alert Level 3 restrictions is occurring.

For emergency situations, call 111, or for non-emergency situations, phone the 105 line or alternatively, contact Police via the online 105 form.

