Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual Report Shows Council Making Progress Despite COVID-19 Impact

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 11:07 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 has been adopted by Councillors and published on its website.

The annual report is a legislative requirement that sets out progress made by Council during the previous financial year and its overall delivery and performance.

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan says this report is particularly significant because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which dominated the last four months of the reporting year.

“I am very proud of the way our community responded to this unprecedented challenge.

“The impacts have been particularly hard felt in our most vulnerable communities and it’s clear that these impacts are not easily resolved so we will need to continue to pull together.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of elected members who, despite being a relatively new Council, responded quickly when the seriousness of the pandemic became clear.

“The situation meant we had to operate in a different way to progress our work programme and I was proud of our constructive and unified approach.

“I also want to express my gratitude to all the staff of the Council who moved swiftly to keep our community safe, set up services to support those most vulnerable and maintained services and facilities as much as national guidelines allowed,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says it’s been a challenging 12 months but there is still much to celebrate.

“Despite the pandemic, we delivered most of our planned projects and are on track to complete the main work we have planned for the first three years of the long term plan.

“We are also on track with our financial strategy to balance capital spending, rates income and borrowing.

“I was pleased to see our residents’ satisfaction with Council services remains high at 80%.

“We have some good feedback from there and alongside recommendations from the Independent Organisational Review have a good basis from which to further improve.

“Despite a somewhat uncertain future I am very confident we are well placed to achieve the outcomes agreed in the current long term plan,” Mr Maxwell says.

Key achievements for the year included:

· Improving drinking water across the district and upgrading stormwater to protect homes from flooding

· Successfully trialling new infrared camera drone technology to locate hard to find leaks

· Holding the Takutai Kāpiti: Climate Change and Our Coast summit

· Confirmation of our credit rating outlook of AA by Standard & Poor’s

· Progressing town centre projects in Paraparaumu including the widening of Kāpiti Road

· Refreshing our economic development strategy with our iwi partners and business stakeholders and establishing an independent governance group

· Upgrading four playgrounds based on community input

· Managing the local body elections and induction of new members

· Completing a comprehensive upgrade to our animal management shelter

· Responding through the various Alert Levels to national Ministry of Health guidelines as they applied to our staff, community and services

· Arranging a range of support options for rates and other payments for residents, ratepayers and businesses financially impacted by COVID-19

· Earning top spot in Toitū Envirocare’s list of carbon reducers for 2020

· Winning the National Lifeguard Championships

· Opening the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre

· Holding the inaugural ‘Movies in the Park’ and ‘Super Schools’ events.

You can read the Annual Report for 2019/20 here. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.
“The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the global outlook worsening we won’t be immune to the ongoing impact Covid is having around the world,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Preliminary Results: 'Yes' On End-Of-Life, 'No' On Recreational Cannabis

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.2% Yes 33.8% No 1.0% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,574,645 65.2% ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 