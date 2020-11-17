Road Blocked Following Crash - Central
Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Arapaepae Road/State Highway 57, Levin is blocked
following a serious crash.
The collision between a car
and a truck happened between the intersections of Kimberley
Road and Tararua Road, around 1:45pm.
Motorists are
advised to use SH 1 through Levin as an alternate
route.
