Road Closed While Bridge Assessed - Central
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 at Ohau, south of Levin is blocked to
traffic after a crash in which a vehicle hit an
overbridge.
It happened just before 10am near
Parakawau Road.
Two people have minor
injuries.
No traffic will be permitted through while
the bridge is being assessed by contractors.
There are
no diversions so motorists are asked to avoid travelling
this route until further
notice.
