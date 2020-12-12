Road Closed While Bridge Assessed - Central

State Highway 1 at Ohau, south of Levin is blocked to traffic after a crash in which a vehicle hit an overbridge.

It happened just before 10am near Parakawau Road.

Two people have minor injuries.

No traffic will be permitted through while the bridge is being assessed by contractors.

There are no diversions so motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route until further notice.

