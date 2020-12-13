Serious Crash - State Highway 8, Roxburgh - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Scotland Street (State Highway 8), Roxburgh, in Central Otago.

The two-car crash was reported just after 5pm.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersections of SH 8 and Jedburgh Street, and SH 8 and Millers Flat Bridge Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

