Serious Crash - State Highway 8, Roxburgh - Southern
Sunday, 13 December 2020, 5:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Scotland Street (State Highway 8), Roxburgh, in Central
Otago.
The two-car crash was reported just after
5pm.
The road is closed and diversions are in place at
the intersections of SH 8 and Jedburgh Street, and SH 8 and
Millers Flat Bridge Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area if possible.
The Serious Crash Unit will
attend the
scene.
