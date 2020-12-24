Animal Rights Activists 'Glam Up' To Protest The Boxing Day Races

What: Activists 'Glam Up' at Ellerslie Boxing Day Races

When: Saturday 26 December 2020 - 11am

Where: Ellerslie Racecourse, 80 Ascot Ave, Remuera, Auckland

“Auckland’s biggest ‘PARTY’ is shameful and contributes to animal abuse” said Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Aya Oba.

This year we have seen:

411 cases of excessive whip use

112 horses were fractious prior to racing

226 total injuries

122 serious injuries

31 horses were reported to be bleeding from the nostrils from being raced

Additionally, approximately 3,000 New Zealand thoroughbred horses are unaccounted for on a yearly basis. (Report available

here

).

People dress up and attend the race at Ellerslie Racecourse on Boxing Day - in the name of entertainment and so-called sports. This event gives people the opportunity to ‘glam-up’ and have a ‘fun’ day out. Activists will also be dressed up at Ellerslie Racecourse to raise awareness on the mistreatment of horses.

“Injuries and death of horses in the racing industry are common practice because the horses are treated as a commodity for profit. The harm occurs both on the racetrack and behind the scenes.”

“As one example, it is standard practice that when racehorses are no longer profitable, many are sent to the knackery. Thousands of thoroughbreds in Aotearoa are going missing on a yearly basis - and all these deaths are for the revenue of gambling and entertainment.”

“We are opposed to horse racing. While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, there are horses bubbling from their mouth, bleeding in their lungs and being raced to death. While people are betting, horses are going through Russian roulette on their life.”

“Glam up events don’t justify supporting animal cruelty. We want people to think twice about attending and supporting racing events. There are cruelty-free events that you can still enjoy with family and friends. It is not a party for the horses.”

“You bet, they die. Your support of this event is support of animal cruelty”

