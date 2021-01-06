Water Incident, Lake Arapuni

The body of a man has today been recovered from Lake Arapuni in the Jones River Landing area.

Police received a report about 8.25pm yesterday that a man had gone into the water and had not returned.

A search was initiated last night however the man was not located.

The Police National Dive Squad conducted a search today and the body was recovered this afternoon.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

