Water Incident, Lake Arapuni
Wednesday, 6 January 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man has today been recovered from Lake
Arapuni in the Jones River Landing area.
Police
received a report about 8.25pm yesterday that a man had gone
into the water and had not returned.
A search was
initiated last night however the man was not
located.
The Police National Dive Squad conducted a
search today and the body was recovered this
afternoon.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Senate Races In Georgia
Hi and happy New Year.
Currently, the Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, the upper chamber of US Congress. If the Democrats can manage to win both the Senate races in Georgia tomorrow (NZ time) then vice -President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote on any legislation coming down the pike over the next four years.
Anything less, and President Joe Biden will have to go cap in hand to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and negotiate every aspect of his legislative agenda.... More>>