Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bylaw Heralds New Era For Managing Wellington’s Waste

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Important changes are being made to kerbside waste collections and the way domestic waste is processed at the Southern Landfill, following the introduction of the Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020.

The bylaw came into effect on 25 January this year and includes rules and controls for waste minimisation. This is a significant change from the previous bylaw, which focused solely on waste management.

Wellington City Council’s Mayor Andy Foster says the new bylaw is an important step towards Wellington’s goal of becoming a Zero Carbon Capital.

“Reducing the amount of waste which we create is essential to reducing our carbon footprint.

“It is well known that the population of Wellington City is expected to grow by 50,000 to 80,000 over the next 30 years, so we need to act now to accommodate this future growth.”

Councillor Laurie Foon, Council’s Waste Free Wellington Portfolio Lead and Chair of the Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan Joint Committee, says the bylaw will transform our approach to waste in Wellington City.

“It means some changes in the way we do things but ultimately it will benefit us all by reducing the amount of waste going to landfill and lowering our carbon footprint.

“This will help us reach our goal of becoming a Zero Carbon Capital by 2050 – a goal 92 percent of Wellingtonians would like Council to prioritise.

“Currently, waste is 6% of Wellington city's emissions and if we all make small changes we can all help to reduce this even further.”

The bylaw also changes how commercial collectors operate in the city, planning requirements for waste management for events, construction and demolition activities and multi-unit dwellings.

Waste Operations Manager Emily Taylor-Hall says that her team will be working closely with affected residents and key stakeholder groups to support them through the changes.

“The initial changes may affect some residents and commercial operators, but the long-term goals will be worth some of the inconvenience and additional costs.

“There will be a short period of grace while everyone adjusts to many of these changes, in which time we’ll use all our communications tools to educate and inform Wellingtonians about the updated bylaw controls.”

About the new bylaw:

  • The bylaw introduces new limits around the amount of green waste in kerbside rubbish.
  • Yellow bag users, no more than 10% of green waste is permitted.
  • Larger quantities can be disposed of for a discounted fee of $5 per 60kg at the Southern Landfill’s Capital Compost.
  • The new bylaw prohibits the disposal of all kinds of batteries, including household batteries, in kerbside waste. The ban will come into effect later this year once alternative disposal options have been put in place. In the meantime, people are encouraged to drop-off domestic quantities (of up to 20kg) to the Hazardous Waste Storage Facility located at the Southern Landfill or to Sustainability Trust at a cost of $5 per kilo.
  • For domestic users dropping off larger quantities of waste at the Southern Landfill, items like green waste, electronic waste, recyclable paper and cardboard, glass bottles and jars, steel and aluminium cans, and tyres will no longer be accepted for disposal.
  • Customers are now required to separate these items and divert them to alternative waste, recycling and composting services available on site. The majority of items can be diverted free of charge, with the exception of televisions and monitors, fridges and freezers, and tyres, which will incur a small charge.

Details on all changes can be found at: wellington.govt.nz/waste-bylaw

More information:

Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020:
www.wellington.govt.nz/your-council/plans-policies-and-bylaws/bylaws/other-bylaws/solid-waste-bylaw-2020

Controls for the Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020:
www.wellington.govt.nz/your-council/plans-policies-and-bylaws/bylaws/other-bylaws/controls-for-the-solid-waste-management-and-minimisation-bylaw-2020

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Another Epic Failure By Australia To Act Decently On The World Stage

Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>

Covid-19 Update: Auckland To Drop To Alert Level 2, Rest Of NZ To Level 1, At Midnight

Auckland and wider New Zealand will drop one level each - to levels 2 and 1 respectively - from midnight tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 