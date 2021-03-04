Meet Your 2021 Stratford District Youth Councillors

This week four new Stratford District Youth Councillors have been officially sworn in by District Mayor Neil Volzke.

Pictured from L to R: Connor Giblin, Taleesha Kelsen, Achim Hanne, Keisya Gunawan, Alena Hojdelewicz, Harmony Hanover, Ciara Staines-Huley, Brooke Hereora, Taylyn Kelsen, Victoria Payne and Mayor Volzke.

Absent: Emma Steele

Brooke Hereroa, Ciara Staines-Huley, Taylyn Kelsen and Victoria Payne have joined Connor Giblin (Co-Chair), Harmony Hanover (Co-Chair), Achim Hanne, Alena Hojdelewicz, Emma Steele, Keisya Gunawan and Taleesha Kelsen to make up the full 11 members of the Stratford District Youth Council.

District Mayor Neil Volzke says, “These young people will gain a lot of knowledge and experience through their involvement in council.”

“Our youth council is one of the longest standing in the country and that’s something Council staff and the wider Stratford community should be proud of,” he says.

“After attending their first meeting I can tell that this group of enthusiastic young people will be an effective voice for their peers.”

Speaking on behalf of his fellow elected members, Mayor Volzke says it’s important that they have this connection with youth in the district.

“We look forward to hearing their thoughts on issues and activities that affect young people across our community,” he says.

Stratford District Youth Council has been championing local youth voices and running events for youth since 2003.

The Youth Council is made up of a diverse group of people aged between 12 and 24-years-old who live, work or go to school in the Stratford district.

They meet twice a month in one formal, and one informal meeting to have input into Council activities, build leadership skills and plan future activities that benefit local youth.

Previous activities have included A Scary Night, Colour in the Park and the regular Get On The Bus events.

To stay up to date with Stratford District Youth Council follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

