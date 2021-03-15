Keeping The Gift Of Music Alive For Our Tamariki

Foundation North recently approved $25,000 to the Tironui Music Trust to assist in continuing to offer instruments to South Auckland students in the Tironui Music Trust Programme this year.

Since 2006 the Tironui Music Trust, a unique programme in New Zealand, has enabled up to 2500 primary school students from South Auckland schools to learn a musical instrument and play in a band or string orchestra.

Currently the Trust owns and maintains 475 stringed instruments and 172 band instruments: flute, trumpet, trombone/tromba, clarinet, saxophone, percussion, violin, viola, cello and double bass.

“In 2021 we will continue to partner with ten primary and intermediate schools in Papatoetoe and Mt Wellington to deliver a challenging, rewarding and fun instrumental music programme to approximately 575 students in years 4-8 during school time. We offer our programme completely free of charge and supply an instrument to every student for the duration of the programme so that they can all practise at home,” said Tironui Music Trust Board of Trustees Executive Chair Justine Cormack.

Students participate in weekly small group lessons and ensemble rehearsals delivered by professional instrumental tutors who maximise music learning and literacy. Regular performance opportunities are provided throughout the year and students are further motivated through exposure to uplifting performances by professional musicians.

At the conclusion of the multi-year programme, outstanding students receive scholarships to fully cover the costs of private instrumental tuition throughout their high-school years.

“The growing number of children learning to play music in this way will encourage their continuing interest in music and its performance into later school years (and adulthood) it is hoped. Anecdotally principals and teachers report significantly enhanced self-esteem and self-confidence amongst the pupils in the music programme,” said Ms Cormack.

In addition to their musical development, their behavioural and general learning skills often improve as a result of their musical journey.

Foundation North, the community trust for Auckland and Northland, has refreshed its strategy to distribute funding into four key focus areas; these are increased equity, social inclusion, regenerative environment, and community support. For more information visit www.foundationnorth.org.nz.

