Wine Fundraiser For Huia Water Treatment Plant Campaign

Don't miss out - Final date for ordering and payment is Tuesday 8th June.

The Titirangi Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc are running a wine fundraiser with the Booster Wine Group to raise money to pay for the many expert witnesses we used at the recent 3 day hearing to oppose the Watercare Huia Water Treatment Plant being placed in Titirangi.

$40 per case will go to the Titirangi Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc. You can order just one or two bottles, or a whole case - every little helps!

We have discounted Sav Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Syrah, Cabernet Franc/Merlot and Pinot Noir for $11-$16.

