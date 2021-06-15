Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

HRH Prince Philip’s Amazing Legacy Lives On Through Young New Zealanders Gaining Their Gold Duke Of Edinburgh’s Award

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award


On 19 June, 58 recipients will be presented with their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (The Award) by Sarah Hillary at a ceremony in Auckland.

Qualification for a Gold Award indicates a high level of commitment by participants and the Award Ceremony is a formal and public acknowledgement of this achievement.

Participants gain a wide range of hands-on skills throughout their Award journey which equips them to thrive in our constantly changing world. The Award requires them to regularly help people in the community, get fitter through any form of physical exercise, learn a new skill and go on an adventurous journey in the outdoors.

Karen Ross, National Director for the Award, is really looking forward to the ceremony. “We’re delighted that we are able to gather in Auckland to celebrate the achievement of these young people. It’s been inspiring to see our Award participants find creative ways of completing their Award, despite the many changes COVID-19 has bought over the past 12 months. Many chose to help the vulnerable in their community during lockdown and forged amazing inter-generational friendships.” 
 

"We will be taking the opportunity to commemorate our founder, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh KG, KT, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week on 10 June 2021.

Through the personal leadership and involvement of Prince Philip, the Award has transformed the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Prince Philip was committed to ensuring the Award is accessible to young people of all backgrounds,” ends Karen.

Every year in Aotearoa, over 8,000 young people register to do the Award. At any one time, there are around 20,000 young people engaged in the Award, supported by around 500 adult volunteer leaders.

The Award is open to all 14-24 year olds regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests and is the world’s leading youth achievement award.

Comments from recipients:

Yunge Yu, Auckland Challenge Inc

Participating in and completing the Award has allowed me to appreciate things in life that I otherwise would never have experienced. It is through the Award that I went tramping for the first time, which gave me an appreciation towards the beauty of our natural surroundings. It is also through the Award that I volunteered for the first time, giving me an appreciation towards giving back to the community that many people just take for granted.

Mayna Tse, Glendowie College

This Award taught me resilience, independence and accountability for my own choices. It gave me a chance to serve in the community, to continue pursuing my interests and it opened my eyes up to the world of adventure. The expeditions I went on throughout my high school years created lasting memories I will forever cherish.

Joseph Frith, Elim Christian College

After completing the award, I feel like I have undertaken opportunities that I never would of before which have empowered me to grow as a person.

Through the award I have learned a variety of skills and started a multitude of healthy habits which will serve me well now and in the future.

From the beautiful views along the tracks to the relationships I forged with those around me there has been immense value in all that I have done and I am so glad I got this opportunity.

Eleanor Cato, Pukekohe High School

Whaaia te iti kahurangi, ki te tuohu me he maunga teitei

|Seek the treasure that you value most dearly, if you bow your head, let it be to a lofty mountain.

As the above M?ori proverb explains so well, the journey through The Duke of Edinburgh's Award taught me to strive to reach my goals and push through the challenges that awaited me. It was an exciting adventure with many learning curves that I will take through to the rest of my life.

