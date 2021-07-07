Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Talley’s Vessel Targetted By Greenpeace Had Just Dumped 3km Net At Sea

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Talley’s bottom trawler the Amaltal Enterprise had just dumped a giant three kilometre net at sea, days before it was the target of a Greenpeace protest to stop its ocean destruction.

Greenpeace activists painted a giant ‘stop’ message on the side of the Enterprise early on Tuesday morning, followed by a light show of further cease and desist messages. The activity caused Talley’s to brand the activists vandals.

New information revealed today confirmed the Talley’s bottom trawler returned to the Port of Nelson after dumping a giant net into the ocean.

Jessica Desmond, ocean campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, says it’s clear who the real vandals are.

"Bottom trawling is an attack on the environment," she says.

"If they’re not bulldozing the seafloor habitat, killing other marine life like sharks and dolphins, and releasing vital carbon stores - then they’re literally dumping their rubbish into the ocean.

"This is just another example of what little regard this company has for ocean health. It’s time for them to stop bottom trawling seamounts so the ocean can start to heal."

Greenpeace and more than 50,000 New Zealanders are calling for bottom trawling to be banned on seamounts.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 