Elected Members Asked To Approve Public Consultation On Queenstown Bay Foreshore Reserves Management Plan

Elected members will be asked to approve public consultation and the commencement of a partial review of the Queenstown Bay Foreshore Reserves Management Plan 2016 at the Full Council Meeting on Thursday 29 July 2021.

The partial review will consider potential new commercial activities in a defined area of the St Omer Park Recreation Reserve, and include a potential new commercial licence area immediately west of the Brunswick Street stormwater outflow, provided there is an associated benefit to public users of the reserve.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete said that currently the Queenstown Bay Foreshore Reserves Management Plan 2016 did not allow commercial activities in this part of the St Omer Park Reserve, instead managing the area for passive recreation activities and the enjoyment of the lake's edge.

"We recognise that St Omer Park Recreation Reserve is a significant space for many of our community members, whether that be for simply enjoying the natural space and taking in the lakeside views, for pedestrians commuting to and from the town centre, or for those making the trip to Sunshine Bay," said Dr Cloete.

"Council has already agreed to undertake a partial review of the Queenstown Bay Foreshore Reserves Management Plan 2016, and the recommendation going before Councillors is to approve the matter for public consultation."

The partial review follows a request from Hydro Attack Limited, as they seek to establish a new commercial wharf and associated facilities within Queenstown Bay in Lake Whakatipu.

Dr Cloete noted that it was imperative people shared their thoughts on the review and helped to shape any potential change to the Queenstown Foreshore Reserves Management Plan 2016.

If approved by elected members, QLDC will undertake public consultation regarding the proposed partial review of the Reserve Management Plan. Submissions are expected to open at 9.00am on Monday 9 August 2021, and close at 5.00pm on 10 September 2021.

Submissions will then be heard by a hearings panel, before Council considers the outcome of the consultation process and hearing before determining whether the Reserve Management Plan will be revised.

