Police Release Names Of Washdyke Crash Victims
Monday, 9 August 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the names of the
five people who died in the single-vehicle crash in
Washdyke, Timaru on Saturday, 7 August 2021.
They were
Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Andrew George Goodger, 15, Niko
William Hill, 15, Joseff Alan James McCarthy, 16, and Jack
Graeme Wallace, 16, all of Timaru.
Police would like
to extend our sympathies to their families at this very
difficult time.
The investigation into the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
