Police Release Names Of Washdyke Crash Victims

Police are now in a position to release the names of the five people who died in the single-vehicle crash in Washdyke, Timaru on Saturday, 7 August 2021.

They were Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Andrew George Goodger, 15, Niko William Hill, 15, Joseff Alan James McCarthy, 16, and Jack Graeme Wallace, 16, all of Timaru.

Police would like to extend our sympathies to their families at this very difficult time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

