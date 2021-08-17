A Step Closer To Water Services Regulation

Taumata Arowai Board Chair Dame Karen Poutasi has welcomed the Health Select Committee’s final report on the Water Services Bill and says that she is looking forward to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta presenting a further Legislative Statement and moving that the Water Services Bill be read a second time.

“The Health Select Committee’s final report on the Water Services Bill is an important step for the regulation of water services in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Dame Karen.

“The purpose of the Bill is to ensure that drinking water suppliers provide safe drinking water to consumers. It seeks to do so by providing a regulatory framework for drinking water that is consistent with internationally accepted best practice,” says Dame Karen.

As the new water services regulator, Taumata Arowai will be responsible for administering the new regulatory regime. The framework includes a duty for drinking water suppliers to have a drinking water safety plan and consistently comply with legislative requirements.

Dame Karen said that once enacted the new arrangements represent comprehensive reform of the current system and are designed to give consumers the confidence that their drinking water is safe.

“I want to be very clear that the establishment of Taumata Arowai signals that we are not the status quo. We have been established as a dedicated water services regulator to lift the performance of the sector, we will provide support and guidance, but the focus will be in drinking water suppliers taking accountability and conducting good risk management practices.”

“The sector has been asking for enhanced regulation for some years. The establishment of Taumata Arowai and level of engagement from the sector and wider community signals we are ready to change our approach to the provision of safe drinking water for all New Zealanders,” says Dame Karen.

