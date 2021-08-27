Five people in custody following Auckland incident



Four people are in custody following a fleeing driver incident in Auckland this afternoon.

Shortly before 12.30pm, Police received a report of an incident where offenders were seen at an address in Hillside Road in Papatoetoe.

One of the offenders was reported to have a firearm with him.

Two vehicles were observed fleeing the scene, one of which was spotted by Eagle helicopter and monitored as it travelled northbound on the Southern Motorway.

The vehicle, which was identified to be stolen, continued onto the North Western motorway driving at high speeds.

The vehicle exited the motorway at Lincoln Road and was subsequently spiked.

The vehicle continued to travel towards Henderson driving recklessly at very high speeds.

Police units brought the vehicle to a forced stop on Edsel Street in Henderson.

Two occupants decamped the vehicle while two others were arrested at the vehicle.

Police chased the two fleeing occupants and they were apprehended nearby and are currently in Police custody.

One of the Police officers sustained a minor injury from a Police dog during this incident and is receiving treatment.

The second vehicle was also identified by Eagle and was monitored as it stopped in Auckland City.

The driver of this vehicle has been taken into custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and charges are likely.

© Scoop Media

