Metro Canterbury Update For Delta Alert Level 2

Metro public transport resumes usual timetables from the first bus tomorrow morning.

However, public transport under Delta Alert Level 2 will look a little different than usual.

Under Delta Level 2, our buses can only carry their seated capacity. This means that there can be no standing, and at peak times, this may mean we can’t carry everyone on some of our services.

Reduced capacity

Buses and ferries can only be filled with the number of people who can be seated. There is no standing on public transport at Delta Level 2.

All of the seats on the bus can be used, because the no standing requirement caps the number of people on board at any time.

If all the seats on the bus or ferry are full, it will display a ‘Full’ sign and will not be able to pick up additional passengers. We ask that you plan ahead and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. We will do our best to limit the impact of this, but as all drivers and buses are already in use during the peak times, we can’t simply add more services.

Public transport can be used for those that need to travel but we do need everyone to be aware there will be limited capacity at peak times. Please try and travel outside our peak times of 7am - 9am and 2.30pm – 5pm, weekdays unless you are going to or from work or education.

School bus services

Dedicated school services are exempt from the no standing rule. There will be no capacity restrictions on school services, either those contracted by schools or council-run services.

Because these are dedicated school services, face coverings and scanning in are not required either. This is because the students are from a defined group where student lists are kept.

School services will be back from Thursday.

If your child takes a Metro public bus to school, unfortunately, it is likely that there will be capacity issues. If you have alternatives, please avoid travel during peak times of 7am - 9am and 2.30pm – 5pm. We do understand this causes a lot of the inconvenience for families, but unfortunately as all of our buses and drivers are already working during the peak, we can’t simply add more services.

Timetables

At Alert Level 2, Greater Christchurch and Timaru public transport services will be operating under normal timetables.

Face coverings and scanning in

Please scan the QR code nearest your seat, using the NZ COVID Tracer app. If you are unable to scan the QR code, you can call 03 366 8855 (Greater Christchurch) or 03 688 5544 (Timaru) to register your travel.

For everyone aged 12 and older, face coverings are mandatory on public transport unless you have an exemption for health reasons.

Please, do not use public transport if you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, are travelling to get a test, or awaiting results, or if you need to self-isolate.

Fares

Contactless payment is preferred, especially at Delta Level 2.

Metrocards make this easy. We have waived the $5 fee for Metrocards ordered online until the end of this week, so if you haven’t got one yet, jump online today.

You can register your card online at metro.co.nz for contactless top ups as well. Metrocards save you at least 25% compared to paying with cash.

Boarding and alighting

You can board through the front door. Please use the reardoor for disembarking unlessyou need to use the front door for accessibility reasons.

Public transport facilities

The Bus Interchange and South side Riccarton Lounge will both be open at Alert Level 2. The North side Riccarton Lounge will not be open as its size does not allow for physical distancing.

Remember to wear your face covering and scan in when entering these facilities.

The Metroinfo counter at the Bus Interchange will be open between 9am – 5.30pm Monday – Friday and 9am – 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

The team are also available via phone at 03 366 88 55 between 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 7pm Sunday, or email at metro@ecan.govt.nz.

Leaving home? Remember:

Your face covering

Your Metrocard for contactless payment

Your phone for QR code scanning

Allow plenty of time if travelling in the peak hours.

