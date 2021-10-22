Waikato Police Arrest Three For Possession Of Cannabis And Firearms
Waikato Police have arrested three people in relation to large quantities of
cannabis found in Matamata and Piako.
Roughly nine kilograms of dried cannabis
buried in underground storage pits
were dug up by Police executing a search warrant at a rural Matamata property
on Tuesday.
As well as the buried
cannabis, hundreds of immature cannabis seedling
was
found as well as a cache of firearms and ammunition, methamphetamine,
cannabis oil and LSD.
Two of the firearms located were loaded and two
had had been cut down to
become pistols.
The
warrant was one of three executed at Matamata addresses by
the Eastern
Waikato CIB, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad and Organised Crime.
A 37-year-old man
has been arrested and charged with supply and possession
of
methamphetamine, cannabis cultivation, possession of cannabis for supply,
unlawfully possessing a pistol, two counts of unlawfully possessing a
firearm, and possession of cannabis oil for supply. He has been remanded in
custody and will appear in the Hamilton District Court on November 11.
Another 37-year-old man has been arrested and
charged with two counts of
possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of methamphetamine
utensils and possession of cannabis for supply. He has been remanded in
custody and will appear in the Hamilton District Court on December 7.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession
of methamphetamine for
supply, possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawfully possessing a
firearm. He will appear in the Hamilton District Court on October 26.
This is not the first time in
recent weeks evidence of drug offending has
been dug up by Eastern Waikato CIB.
Last week, officers dug
up 10 litres of Gabba-Butyrolactone (GBL) when
they
executed a search warrant at a rural property just outside Morrinsville.
That warrant was part of an
investigation by East Waikato CIB into
multiple
importations of GBL involving hundreds of litres of the substance often
referred to as the “date rape drug”. A 47 year old local man is now
before the Courts charged with importing and supplying the Class B Controlled
Drug.
Waikato East Area Manager
for Investigations, Detective Senior
Sergeant
Kristine Clarke says both seizures and arrests are a big win for Police and
for the community.
"The seizure of GBL in particular is
expected to have a significant impact on
the sale and supply of this harmful drug in the Matamata and Piako
community," she says.
We would
encourage people with information about drug offending in
our
community to report it to Police. Police do what we do with the consent of
the community and that includes members of the public providing information
about crime. We will investigate reports of crime and act on it if there is
sufficient available information for us to do so. You can get in touch with
Police via 105 or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.