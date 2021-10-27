Boon After Dark 2021 – 2 Week Extension!

We are delighted to let you know that Boon After Dark is being extended by an additional two weeks until the 14th November!

This is due to the kind generosity of Vesica https://vesica.co.nz who ‘seek to capture imaginations and bring things so wonderful that common distractions are powerless to the experience at hand’. Something that is just what is needed during the current Level 3 lockdown.

We hope that the community will (in their bubbles and socially distanced of course), continue, to visit and enjoy all three amazing, very different and interactive sculptures, which turn the City, into a place of wonderment and mystery after dark.

We have been inundated with submissions from our colouring competition which closed at the weekend and we look forward to being able to display the entries in the coming weeks. And with the wonderful gift of an additional 2 weeks, Boon After Dark will be running another community competition, so keep checking our social media for details (and have your camera ready!)

Boon after Dark is an initiative by the Hamilton Arts Trust, the team behind the Boon Street Art Festival, which has been beautifying the walls around the city with eye-catching artworks since 2015.

Boon Trustee Nancy Caiger said this project was part of the organisation's vision to bring the streets of Hamilton alive with art.

"We want to help people engage with art throughout their ordinary lives. Our vision is 'art everywhere, everyday' and having sculptures in the city is a significant way we can achieve this. We are extremely grateful to Vesica for enabling Boon after Dark 2021 to extend by two weeks."

The Installations.

Full Spectrum by Ant van Dorsten and Octopoda by Amigo & Amigo are both in Garden Place and the third sculpture Deep Thought, by Hybycozo is entrancing at Victoria on the River.

Deep Thought is named after the supercomputer from Hitchhiker’s Guide to Galaxy. Made in the shape of triambic icosahedron - 60 gold triangular panels. It stands at over 4 metres and a small portal allows you to enter its interior where you will be surrounded by patterns and light that are nothing short of a mystical experience.

Full Spectrum is an artistic celebration on unity and diversity in nature and humanity. A set of seven Hexagonal sculptures that create a unique light display. Travel through them and experience a fun, immersive and dynamic visual journey.

Octopoda is a steampunk percussion Octopus. An other worldly lighting installation. Each tentacle is connected to a drum which illuminates and flashes to the drum beat you play. Experience five different lighting animations, with their own unique display of colour and movement depending on your beat.

© Scoop Media

