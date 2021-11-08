Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki Hosts 2021 Offshore Future Energy Forum

Monday, 8 November 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

This November, Taranaki regional development agency Venture Taranaki and Ara Ake, New Zealand’s new energy development centre, are set to host the 2021 Offshore Future Energy Forum.

This follows on from the successful, and first of its kind in Aotearoa, national Offshore Wind Forum that was delivered by Venture Taranaki in 2020. The 2021 iteration will build on the sold-out success of the 2020 forum, bringing together national and international experts to examine future offshore energy potential.

"We’re thrilled to welcome back many of those who attended the Offshore Wind Forum this time last year, and welcome others from around the motu and the world to connect as we explore the offshore energy potential to support our transition to a low-emissions future, a resilient economy, and a restored planet," says Justine Gilliland, CE Venture Taranaki.

The Offshore Future Energy Forum is supported by the NZ Wind Energy Association, and Association Aotearoa Wave and Tidal Energy Association (AWATEA). Presentations and discussions will again cover offshore wind, and the potential for wave, tidal, and marine storage will also be explored.

"The Offshore Future Energy Forum presents an opportunity to bring together energy innovators and showcase the potential of these technologies within Aotearoa. It is also a chance to gain valuable insight into how these technologies are contributing to decarbonisation strategies overseas," says Ara Ake CE, Dr Cristiano Marantes.

Attendees will also be the first to hear the findings of a future-focused concept paper to be launched by Venture Taranaki at the forum: Power to X. The paper explores the potential of more green energy than Aotearoa may need, based on our current economy, to power-up our economy in advanced directions.

"Power to X describes processes by which renewable electricity is used to create green products, such as ammonia, methanol, or liquid fuels which can be easily stored, transported, and used to balance energy demand, as well as to create products and support energy-intensive, high-value sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and digital technology," explains Justine.

Other speakers at the forum include Minister of Energy, Hon Megan Woods, Giacomo Caleffi, Chairperson of the NZWEA Offshore Wind Working Group, Armin Howard of Azura Wave, Tim Hawkey of Energy Bank, Thom Cameron of Aurecon Australia, Alistair Dutton Chair of Global Wind Energy Council, Katherine York of Catapult UK, Andrew Revfeim and Nick Jackson of Elemental Group, Pieterjan Vanbuggenhout of Parkwind EU, Andy Evans of Oceanex AU, Jarek Pole of Bluefloat, Stephanie Thornton of Australian Ocean Energy Group, Dr Vladislav Sorokin from the University of Auckland, and Millan Ruka of Ruka Energy.

The Offshore Future Energy Forum will take place on Thursday 25 November - Friday 26 November 2021 in New Plymouth. Attendees can register to attend in person, or online, and hear from a range of national and international speakers and experts over the one and a half days.

Space is strictly limited due to alert level restrictions, so early registration is essential.

The forum will be live-streamed, and a recording of the live stream will be made available online following the event.

Register here - www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/offshore-future-energy-forum-tickets-196234782517

Students are able to attend free of charge - see the eventbrite for details.

 

Background information

For more information and to view the Offshore Future Energy Forum agenda, visit the Ara Ake website - www.araake.co.nz/news-and-events/offshore-future-energy-forum/

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT)

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT) is the regional development and promotion agency for Taranaki, undertaking regional and sector development and strategy, enterprise innovation and growth and regional promotion.

The long-term impact that we are working towards is a Taranaki economy that helps enable the well-being of our people and our environment, underpinned by resilient enterprises, economies and communities.

VT is also guided by, and supports, the region’s co-designed Roadmap to a low-emissions future: Taranaki 2050.

www.venture.org.nz/

Ara Ake

Ara Ake is the nation’s new energy development centre that was developed by Venture Taranaki and launched in July 2020 to accelerate New Zealand’s transition to a low-emissions energy future. Headquartered in Taranaki, Ara Ake is the national hub of new energy knowledge and development, connecting and collaborating with many different parts of the energy ecosystem.

Ara Ake works closely with energy innovators to enable energy solutions to become commercially viable, leveraging national and global knowledge and expertise to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with the development and commercialisation of new energy innovation.

www.araake.co.nz

