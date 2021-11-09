Cholmondeley Appoints New Patron Nuk Korako

Mā mua ka kite a muri

Mā muri ka ora a mua

Those who lead give sight to those who follow

Those who follow give life to those who lead

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre is delighted to announce Tutehounuku ‘Nuk’ Korako (Waitaha, Kati Mamoe, Te Rakiamo, Ngāi Tahu – Ngāti Wheke, Rapaki, Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri) as its latest patron. No stranger to Cholmondeley, Nuk has a long association with the Cholmondeley, having spent time there as a child and in more recent years as a board member. With first-hand experience, he understands the difference Cholmondeley can make in the life of a child.

“As a Cholmondeley alumni, I see the opportunity to contribute to the iconic organisation that helped my family all those years ago, and also to continue the work I have done with Cholmondeley as a board member. I look forward to working with the Chair, Cholmondeley Board and Foundation,” says Korako.

“During my time on the board, I noticed the children being welcomed to Cholmondeley for very different reasons than during my own time there as a child. Mine was because of the death of a parent. Today we see very different circumstances due to the social disorders that plague our society, through drug and alcohol abuse leading to whānau violence and solo parenting, leaving deep scars on our children.”

Cholmondeley General Manager, Robyn Wallace says, “It is wonderful to welcome Nuk, wife Christine, and their four adult sons into the Cholmondeley whānau. Having Nuk as a patron is a fantastic step forward for our organisation. After 96 years not only do we have our first Māori patron, but also one who comes from the local hapū at Ngāti Wheke, Rapaki. Nuk’s long history with Cholmondeley, his standing in the community, business acumen, experience, and advice will be invaluable in so many ways.”

Nuk spent many years in the tourism industry both in New Zealand and abroad. He is a former National Party List MP and has held several senior board appointments including as a Representative of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, director of Ngāi Tahu Holdings, Waitangi National Trust Board, and the Rod Donald Environmental Trust. He is currently a director on the board of Consilium, co-chair of the Rapaki SailGP Governance Committee, Chairs the Te Ihutai MR 900 (Christchurch Avon Heathcote Estuary Trust), the Manuhaea/Lake Hawea/Wanaka Ahuwhenua Trust, and is Kaihautu Maori for the Rātā Foundation.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Nuk as we shape our organisation's cultural competency to improve outcomes for tamariki and strengthen relationships with mana whenua - Ngati Wheke, Rapaki as well as the wider community we serve” says Wallace.

Korako says “I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of Marion Judge and Lady Barbara Stewart who worked tirelessly to support Cholmondeley over many years”.

