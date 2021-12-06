Arrest Made Following Christchurch Homicide

An arrest has been made today in relation to the alleged murder of an 18-year-old man in Christchurch.

A 16-year-old youth has been charged with murder.

He is due to make an initial court appearance in the Christchurch District Court today.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

As the matter is due before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further at this time.

