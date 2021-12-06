Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Report Identifies Sources Of Te Hoiere/Pelorus Sedimentation

Monday, 6 December 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council recently commissioned NIWA to study sediment sources in Te Hoiere/Pelorus Sound using the latest scientific techniques.

The Council’s Coastal Scientist Oliver Wade says the new study improves our understanding of the sources of sediment that impact the marine environment and how these have changed over time.

“The report identifies some of the sources of sediment deposited in Te Hoiere/Pelorus River catchment and Mahau Sound.”

“The report identifies a complex dynamic of material deposited in the sound. Around seventy per cent is termed ‘legacy sediment’ that, although originating from the land, has been in the sound for a long time and continues to move around.”

“Thirty per cent of the sediment deposited comes from contemporary sources. Subsoils and streambank erosion make up the largest proportion, with smaller proportions attributed to erosion from land associated with primary industry and native forest. These proportions vary according to location,” Mr Wade said.

“Legacy sediment from deforestation, mining and burning during the mid to late 1800s has accumulated as flood plain deposits and throughout Te Hoiere/Pelorus Sound. This historical catchment disturbance and land use activity brought a ten-fold increase in sediment accumulation rates, relative to previous centuries.”

“The effects of increased soil erosion, sedimentation and harvesting have had a profound effect on the ecology of the subtidal environment in Mahau Sound. Shellfish diversity is now at its lowest point at any time in history,” Mr Wade said.

“The ‘legacy sediment’ presents a challenge, since the marine environment continues to suffer the impacts of past human activities like goldmining, native forest clearance and pastoral farming. This suggests that despite our best efforts to improve land management, the marine environment will take longer to recover as this sediment continues to have an impact well into the future.”

“Integrated catchment and marine management will be needed in the future to halt any further degradation and help realise measurable improvements in the system’s environmental state.”

“The Te Hoiere/Pelorus Restoration Project, which is already well underway, provides a platform for the community to come together and begin that process,” Mr Wade said.

For further information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/coastal/sedimentation

The NIWA report is: ‘Sources of fine sediment and contribution to sedimentation in the inner Pelorus Sound Te Hoiere’ and is accompanied by a short summary document called ‘Tracing the sediment in Pelorus Sound’.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 



Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 