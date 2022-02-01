Troy Elliott Takes Up The Fight For Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Residents

Local board deputy chair and community advocate Troy Elliott will stand for Maungakiekie-Tāmaki at this year’s local elections as a Communities and Residents (C&R) council candidate.

Troy brings a wealth of corporate and managerial experience, having owned and led several award-winning businesses in the telecommunication and fitness industries. He is also an accomplished public speaker and passionate advocate for better cancer treatment.

Having lived in the ward for a large part of his life, Troy is a community stalwart and closely supports and volunteers for many local organisations. He lives in Mt Wellington with his family.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have the chance to take up the fight for Maungakiekie-Tāmaki residents and represent them around the Council table,” says Mr Elliott.

“We have a large and beautiful ward that is highly diverse. It’s time our local residents and businesses get their fair share of quality services and value-for-money for their hard-earned rates. Council must stop focusing on following the latest fads and instead get the city working for its residents.”

In various community roles, Troy has advocated for substantial local projects including the Colin Maiden Precinct, the Michaels Ave Park and Liston Park upgrades, the installation of Ellerslie’s motorway sound barrier, and has successfully campaigned against some of Auckland Transport’s senseless projects.

“My message to Onehunga, One Tree Hill, Oranga, Ellerslie, Mt Wellington, Panmure and Glen Innes is simple: I am standing for you to ensure all community voices are listened to. With my private sector experience and fresh perspective, we will ensure our local community achieves its potential.”

C&R is the most experienced political group in Auckland local government. It will ensure Auckland achieves its potential by unlocking Auckland's transport gridlock, having more local decisions made locally, delivering value-for-money to ratepayers, and promoting a prosperous economy.

© Scoop Media

