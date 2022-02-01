West Coast Emergency Management Monitoring Incoming Severe Weather

The West Coast Emergency Management Group are closely monitoring the severe weather warning that has been issued by MetService.

Significant rainfall amounts have been forecast across the region with particularly heavy falls expected in Buller and Westland from early Wednesday morning until Saturday.

Regional Director, Claire Brown said,” Our community coordinators have been contacted and we are working closely with partner agencies as we head into the next couple of days. Members of the public are advised to keep up to date with MetService and social media pages for information and advice as rivers may rise quickly, surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions could be hazardous”.

Agencies met yesterday to understand the risk and make plans, and will continue to meet on a regular basis. We are also working with our councils and services to establish coordination centres and deploy staff.

We recommend people have their emergency getaway bag prepared, plan for your pets and where you could stay should you need to evacuate.

