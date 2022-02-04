Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parts of Westport Evacuated

Friday, 4 February 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

An evacuation of parts of Westport that are at direct threat of flooding has been made this morning.

The decision has been made based on the best available information about the risk from the rainfall and high tides, combined with the experience from previous floods.

Te Aroha Cook, West Coast Group Controller, said that this was a decision made to safeguard people lives.

“We have watched this event progress, tracked its progress, the rain that has fallen and the rivers that have risen. Being able to make this decision now provides certainty to those in areas that will be most affected.

We encourage you to follow the order and instructions from authorities.”

Every household in the area under the evacuation order will need to leave as soon as possible. They should take their grab-bag with clothes, essential medicines and personal documents. People with pets should take them as well. Be prepared to be away from home for at least three days.

“We advise people to go to friends and relatives on high ground where possible.”

There is a very basic evacuation facility at the Holcim site at Cape Foulwind, which will provide shelter and food for those who have no other option. Anyone going to the Holcim site should take sleeping bags or bedding and food for three days, and be prepared to sleep in their vehicles.

An Emergency Mobile Alert will be issued to notify people which areas are covered by the compulsory evacuation order.

Police, Fire and Emergency, Land Search and Rescue and volunteers will be going door to door, and we are also asking media to help us share this information.

If people need help to evacuate, please call 0800 234 533

The areas covered by the compulsory evacuation order are, similar to the July 2021 event:

· All of Snodgrass

· Coates St

· Derby St south of Cobden

· Roebuck St

· Menzies St

· The Airport

· Marrs Beach

· Martins Creek

“The Buller Emergency Operations Centre will be reviewing the situation constantly and the evacuation area may need to be extended. If anyone outside these areas feels unsafe at home, I urge them to self-evacuate as well.”

You can keep up to date with the latest information by:

· following the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page or West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page

· check state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland

· weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

For more information on how you can be prepared refer to https://getready.govt.nz/

