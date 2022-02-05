Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Time To Return Home – Weather Runs Its Course

Saturday, 5 February 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

A return to home message has been issued this morning following an evacuation order yesterday for parts of Westport that were considered at direct threat of flooding.   

James Thompson, West Coast Group Controller, said that with the weather having mostly now moved on it was time to assess the damage and get people back in their homes.   

“We would like to thank everyone who self-evacuated during this event, and those that followed the evacuation order of authorities. We know that this has been a really stressful time for Westport residents and are pleased that the flooding of July 2021 was not repeated and people can now head home.”  

Tidy up work is needed around the Buller District, and south Westland following the weather event.  

“There are a number of slips on roads and other issues that will need to be addressed today. Our partner agencies have their crews out and are working hard to rectify these and reconnect our communities.”  

Support agencies will start to de-mobilise over the course of the next few days as the need for assistance declines.   

“We are still here if anyone needs our help,” said Mr Thompson. “We also know some people may be feeling stressed or anxious and want to remind everyone that there is assistance there if needed.”  

The Westport Flood Recovery Community Hub can connect people with a local navigator and other support agencies, and will be open 9.30am to 4.00pm weekdays at 175 Palmerston Street, Westport. Phone 0800 768 348.  

Information for returning home after a flood 

Travelling back to your home:  

You may encounter multiple hazards when driving such as slips, debris and surface water on the road. Take extra care on the road.  

 Safety first:  

When entering your property, be cautious and ensure everything is safe to use. Be careful with power and gas.  

 Insurance:  

If you have damage to your house or property as a result of the flood, liaise directly with your insurance company. Before you start cleaning up, take photos of your home and the damage caused as evidence to give your insurance company.  

 Outside your home:  

If your property has been affected by flood water, remove any rubbish and debris and place in sealed rubbish bag. Do not eat produce from your garden if the soil has been flooded.  

 Follow this link for some health information following a flooding - event https://www.health.govt.nz/.../protecti.../floods-and-health 

You can keep up to date with the latest information by: 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 