West Coast Emergency Management Keeping An Eye On Rain Forecast This Week

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 3:17 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

With the MetService warning issued this morning, West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) are keeping a close eye on the rain forecast for the next few days.

“We have just had a big week of extreme rainfall and there will be people worried about the weather in the next few days.” Claire Brown Regional Director for West Coast Emergency Management said.

As a precaution WCEM, along with staff from regional and district councils, met with MetService earlier today to better understand the forecast and possible impact. With the totals predicted there is no significant risk, with rain amounts more like a standard couple of wet days for the region. However, some of the areas that received damage last week may be more susceptible to further impact over the next few days.

“Yes it will be a couple wet days, but it is clear we’re not expecting anything like what we saw last week”. Claire Brown said. “However, we will be closely monitoring the situation if it changes.”

It is important that people are always cautious and take appropriate precautions in wet weather.

For any emergency assistance required please call 111.

You can keep up to date with the latest information by following the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page.

Check state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland and weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

For more information on how you can be prepared refer to https://getready.govt.nz/

 

