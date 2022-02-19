New Poll Reveals Motivations For Vaccination, Resistance To Booster

A nationwide poll by Curia Market Research has asked Kiwis about their motivation for having the COVID-19 vaccine. The results suggest that the mandates were a large factor for many people, but there appears to be resistance to the booster from some who are double vaccinated, and increasing opposition to mandates.

Vaccinated respondents were asked: Noting you have had at least two vaccinations shots, I'd like to read out a list of potential reasons why you got vaccinated, and for each one please tell me if that reason was not at all a factor in getting vaccinated, a slight factor, a moderate factor, a large factor or the main factor:

To protect your own personal health

To protect the health of other people

Because you would be unable to enter most shops, bars and cafes if you were unvaccinated

Because you would lose your job if you were unvaccinated

The results suggest that only 70% to 75% of those vaccinated did so primarily for health reasons. Around a third (1 in 3 Kiwis) of those vaccinated said vaccine mandate or pass requirements was a large factor in their decision. 14% said the ‘no jab no job’ mandate was the main factor, and a further 17% said it was a large factor.

In terms of why they got vaccinated, the findings were:

Protect personal health, 70% said it was a large or the main factor

Protect health of others, 76% large/main

Due to vaccine pass, 36% large/main

Due to vaccine mandate 31% large/main

The polling reveals why many people who are double vaccinated are also opposed to the mandates.

Respondents in the three metro cities are more likely to have got vaccinated due to vaccine mandates and passes. As expected, the older the respondents, the more likely they got vaccinated for health reasons.

The pollster also notes that 80% of those triple-vaccinated say they did so for health reasons while only 54% of those double vaccinated. This suggests not all double vaccinated will get a booster shot.

With what we now know about the Omicron strain evading both vaccinations and immunity, transmission and the importance of testing, and the likely impact on workplaces throughout New Zealand, we’re continuing to call on the Government to allow the use of COVID rapid antigen testing as an alternative for unvaccinated kiwis.

The poll also found increasing opposition for the “no jab no job” mandates, and increasing support for rapid antigen testing for unvaccinated kiwis so that they can keep their job.

Only 39% support an employer being able to sack an unvaccinated staff member, down from 50% in a November 2021 poll by Curia. Opposition has increased from 31% to 38%. A further 23% were unsure / refused to say. Half (52%) of those triple vaccinated support employers being able to sack unvaccinated staff. Only a minority of double or single vaccinated respondents support such a measure.

Respondents were then asked: Do you think employees who do not wish to have a Covid-19 vaccine should be able to keep their job, if they instead agree to have a regular rapid antigen Covid-19 test?

61% (almost 2 in 3) support unvaccinated employees being able to keep their jobs if they agreed to have a regular rapid antigen Covid-19 test – up from 58%. 23% were opposed – down 4%.

Interestingly, there was still strong support from those triple (55% support v 32% opposition), double vaccinated (66% v 11%) and single vaccinated (74% v 26%).

It is important to note that previous polls have focused on mandates for specific so-called “high risk” workforces. The 1News Colmar Brunton Poll last November showed 74% supported the mandate that impacts teachers, health care workers, port, border, and prison workers only. The Talbot Mills Research poll last October found 79% agreed with a vaccine mandate for health workers, while 72% agreed to one for teachers. The Horizon Poll released today also fails to make the distinction between wide-spread mandates and specific high-risk frontline workers. But this Curia survey asks about society-wide mandates which are affecting all workforces. The mandate is also affecting other events such as church attendance, weddings and family interactions, and even children’s sports.

