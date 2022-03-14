Your Hunting State Of Mind | 2022 Hunting Season

“The state of your mind, and that of your hunting mates is a major factor in hunter safety”.

That’s the key safety message from Bill O’Leary, Deputy Chair and spokesperson for the Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand to deer and game bird hunters.

“We’ve had two years of covid. We are very conscious that people may be a little anxious, under stress and perhaps just a little tired”, he went on to say.

“Under those conditions it’s easier to be distracted, to take your mind off the job. This might well put people, including yourself at risk”, Bill said.

“We urge hunters to take a little more time in getting ready for their preferred hunting season, whether it’s deer or game birds. Before you go hunting, think about the state of your mind, think about your mate’s also. When in the field, take the time to know the state of your own firearm, and make sure you know the state of your mate’s firearm”.

“That way – we are watching out for each other in the best way possible.”

“Look out for each other, be kind, stay safe sums up the safety message for this year’s hunting seasons”, Bill said.

The Seven Basic Rules of Safe Firearms Handling (these also apply to airguns):

1. TREAT EVERY FIREARM AS LOADED

Check every firearm yourself.

Pass or accept only an open or unloaded firearm.

2. ALWAYS POINT FIREARMS IN A SAFE DIRECTION

Always point the muzzle in a safe direction. Especially when loading and unloading.

3. LOAD A FIREARM ONLY WHEN READY TO FIRE

Load only the magazine after you reach your shooting area.

Load the chamber only when ready to shoot.

Completely unload before leaving the shooting area.

4. IDENTIFY YOUR TARGET BEYOND ALL DOUBT

Movement, colour, sound and shape can all deceive you.

Assume colour, shape, sound, and shape to be human until proven otherwise



5. CHECK YOUR FIRING ZONE

THINK! What may happen if you miss your target? What might you hit between you and the target or beyond?

Do not fire know others are in your firing zone



6. STORE FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION SAFELY

When not in use, lock away the bolt, firearm and ammunition separately.

Never leave firearms in a vehicle that is unattended

7. AVOID ALCOHOL AND DRUGS WHEN HANDLING FIREARMS

Good judgement is the key to safe use of firearms.

Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand is comprised of organisations concerned to ensure the safe use of firearms.

See: https://www.firearmssafetycouncil.org.nz/

The primary objectives of the Council are:

(a) To provide advice to government agencies and other organisations, such as the media, on firearms safety related matters.

(b) To undertake and participate in research which will help set and promote firearms safety standards for individuals and organisations engaged in firearms related activities.

The Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand is a member of the (NZ Police) Firearms Community Advisory Forum. It has made submissions on a range of legislative initiatives.

© Scoop Media

