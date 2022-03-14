Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Your Hunting State Of Mind | 2022 Hunting Season

Monday, 14 March 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Firearms Safety Council

“The state of your mind, and that of your hunting mates is a major factor in hunter safety”.

That’s the key safety message from Bill O’Leary, Deputy Chair and spokesperson for the Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand to deer and game bird hunters.

“We’ve had two years of covid. We are very conscious that people may be a little anxious, under stress and perhaps just a little tired”, he went on to say.

“Under those conditions it’s easier to be distracted, to take your mind off the job. This might well put people, including yourself at risk”, Bill said.

“We urge hunters to take a little more time in getting ready for their preferred hunting season, whether it’s deer or game birds. Before you go hunting, think about the state of your mind, think about your mate’s also. When in the field, take the time to know the state of your own firearm, and make sure you know the state of your mate’s firearm”.

“That way – we are watching out for each other in the best way possible.”

“Look out for each other, be kind, stay safe sums up the safety message for this year’s hunting seasons”, Bill said.

The Seven Basic Rules of Safe Firearms Handling (these also apply to airguns):

1. TREAT EVERY FIREARM AS LOADED

Check every firearm yourself.

Pass or accept only an open or unloaded firearm.

2. ALWAYS POINT FIREARMS IN A SAFE DIRECTION

  • Always point the muzzle in a safe direction. Especially when loading and unloading.

3. LOAD A FIREARM ONLY WHEN READY TO FIRE

  • Load only the magazine after you reach your shooting area.
  • Load the chamber only when ready to shoot.
  • Completely unload before leaving the shooting area.

4. IDENTIFY YOUR TARGET BEYOND ALL DOUBT

Movement, colour, sound and shape can all deceive you.

  • Assume colour, shape, sound, and shape to be human until proven otherwise
     

5. CHECK YOUR FIRING ZONE

THINK! What may happen if you miss your target? What might you hit between you and the target or beyond?

  • Do not fire know others are in your firing zone
     

6. STORE FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION SAFELY

  • When not in use, lock away the bolt, firearm and ammunition separately.
  • Never leave firearms in a vehicle that is unattended

7. AVOID ALCOHOL AND DRUGS WHEN HANDLING FIREARMS

  • Good judgement is the key to safe use of firearms.

Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand is comprised of organisations concerned to ensure the safe use of firearms.

See: https://www.firearmssafetycouncil.org.nz/

The primary objectives of the Council are:

(a) To provide advice to government agencies and other organisations, such as the media, on firearms safety related matters.

(b) To undertake and participate in research which will help set and promote firearms safety standards for individuals and organisations engaged in firearms related activities.

The Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand is a member of the (NZ Police) Firearms Community Advisory Forum. It has made submissions on a range of legislative initiatives.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Firearms Safety Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 