Glenbrook Vintage Railway Journeys From Auckland To Ruapehu Kicks Off In April

An exciting new way to experience train travel from Tāmaki Makaurau to Ruapehu kicks off next month with Glenbrook Vintage Railway.

The 3-days, 2 nights Discover Ruapehu Rail Tours invites travellers to find beauty, discover adventure and immerse in heritage while experiencing the charm and spectacular sights of rail travels.

Traversing through the historic North Island Main Trunk Line, highlights include the internationally awarded Makatote Viaduct, the engineering masterpiece known as the Raurimu Spiral and the magnificent landscapes of Mt Ruapehu as you journey straight into the heart of Tongariro National Park -a UNESCO Dual World Heritage Site of natural and cultural significance.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this fantastic mode of travel to Ruapehu. Visitors are whisked away from big city life and can truly experience a rejuvenating, relaxing weekend away in Ruapehu by vintage railway,” shares Kim Treen, Manager Business Relationship and Development

for Ruapehu i-SITE Visitor Centre.

Visitors can choose from multiple packages to any three fantastic destinations in Ruapehu including Taumarunui, National Park and Ohakune or create a completely customisable package catering to specific interests, occasions, or seasonal events.

“For the past year or so we’ve been working closely with Visit Ruapehu and the Ruapehu District i-SITE Visitor Centres to bring immersive, vintage rail journeys back to life,” explains Tim Kerwin, General Manager of Glenbrook Vintage Railway.

Offering a unique and sustainable way to travel, visitors from all walks of life can enjoy the experience of an authentic rail journey into the wide-open spaces and otherworldly landscapes of Ruapehu. Perfect for solo travels, a family holiday, a getaway with mates or reconnecting with friends and family - a weekend away with Glenbrook Vintage Railway offers something for everyone.

Different package themes include ride and relax, mountain fun, fisher’s delight as well as Whanganui River wilderness adventures offering visitors the chance to enjoy the Sky Waka experience on Mt Ruapehu, high tea at the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel, ride the iconic Ohakune Old Coach Road, or jetboat to award-winning Blue Duck Station.

To find out more or to book your Glenbrook Vintage Railway getaway, please contact the friendly Ruapehu i-SITE team via phone 0800 647 483 or e-mail isite@ruapehudc.govt.nz

