Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Glenbrook Vintage Railway Journeys From Auckland To Ruapehu Kicks Off In April

Friday, 18 March 2022, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Visit Ruapehu

An exciting new way to experience train travel from Tāmaki Makaurau to Ruapehu kicks off next month with Glenbrook Vintage Railway.

The 3-days, 2 nights Discover Ruapehu Rail Tours invites travellers to find beauty, discover adventure and immerse in heritage while experiencing the charm and spectacular sights of rail travels.

Traversing through the historic North Island Main Trunk Line, highlights include the internationally awarded Makatote Viaduct, the engineering masterpiece known as the Raurimu Spiral and the magnificent landscapes of Mt Ruapehu as you journey straight into the heart of Tongariro National Park -a UNESCO Dual World Heritage Site of natural and cultural significance.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this fantastic mode of travel to Ruapehu. Visitors are whisked away from big city life and can truly experience a rejuvenating, relaxing weekend away in Ruapehu by vintage railway,” shares Kim Treen, Manager Business Relationship and Development

for Ruapehu i-SITE Visitor Centre.

Visitors can choose from multiple packages to any three fantastic destinations in Ruapehu including Taumarunui, National Park and Ohakune or create a completely customisable package catering to specific interests, occasions, or seasonal events.

“For the past year or so we’ve been working closely with Visit Ruapehu and the Ruapehu District i-SITE Visitor Centres to bring immersive, vintage rail journeys back to life,” explains Tim Kerwin, General Manager of Glenbrook Vintage Railway.

Offering a unique and sustainable way to travel, visitors from all walks of life can enjoy the experience of an authentic rail journey into the wide-open spaces and otherworldly landscapes of Ruapehu. Perfect for solo travels, a family holiday, a getaway with mates or reconnecting with friends and family - a weekend away with Glenbrook Vintage Railway offers something for everyone.

Different package themes include ride and relax, mountain fun, fisher’s delight as well as Whanganui River wilderness adventures offering visitors the chance to enjoy the Sky Waka experience on Mt Ruapehu, high tea at the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel, ride the iconic Ohakune Old Coach Road, or jetboat to award-winning Blue Duck Station.

To find out more or to book your Glenbrook Vintage Railway getaway, please contact the friendly Ruapehu i-SITE team via phone 0800 647 483 or e-mail isite@ruapehudc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Visit Ruapehu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 