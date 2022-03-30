Twice As Nice: Two New Footbridges Open In Kaiwaka

John McClean cuts the ribbon to open the northern Kaiwaka footbridge after it has been blessed by Te Uri oHau.

Two new footbridges were opened at a double ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Kaipara township of Kaiwaka on Saturday 26 March.

Blessed by local iwi Tu Uri o Hau, the opening of the footbridges marks the completion of a project initially started in 2020. The footbridges run alongside State Highway 1 and improve safety for both pedestrians and cyclists wanting to get across the river They also improve connectivity around the township so people can walk safely between shops, parks and cafes.

Representatives from local community group Kaiwaka Can, Kaipara District Council, iwi, contractors, Department of Conservation, and Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime were all on hand to celebrate the opening of the footbridges. A common theme through all their speeches was how good it had been to work with such a collaborative team.

Two new signs were also unveiled and blessed, marking the generous donation of two parcels of land by the McClean family to the Kaiwaka community. The first parcel of land was donated by Archie and Bessie McClean in 1947, which is now known as McClean Park. A second parcel was donated this year by John and the late Enid McClean to the south of the bridge, enabling access up to the State Highway.

John McClean was present at the opening of the park in 1947 and was there at the ceremony this week to cut the ribbons and unveil the signs. He said it was a blessing to see the sign and thought his family would be pleased to see their donation acknowledged. He also unveiled a second sign commemorating his own donation.

“It’s been my privilege to donate it [the land]. The future use of it excites me. I really think it has got something special to offer,” says Mr McClean.

“I’m quite proud of it, especially the fact it’s got my wife’s name on it. She walked past it every day on the way to school.”

The construction of the two 25-meter bridges was funded by a $750,000 grant from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (formally known as the Provincial Development Unit). As well as the bridges, the funding also contributed the construction of a landscaped pathway that helps link shops, schools, public transport stops through Kaiwaka township. Kaipara District Council contributed $150,000 to the project.

The construction work was completed by the New Zealand bridging company Bridge It. Business manager at Bridge It, Kim Bevins, said the bridges unlock the potential of the land, which was experienced by attendees as they walked easily from the park and about the township.

“It was a pleasure to attend the official blessing and opening of the new footbridges in Kaiwaka which provide safer access to the town centre than trying to cross the busy State Highway 1 and also open up more recreational space. I am really passionate about vibrant communities, and I am pleased the government was able to provide financial support for this important community infrastructure”, says Willow-Jean Prime.

Local Kaiwaka contractor Landcare Services completed the landscaping work and returned on site after the storms last week to repair some minor damage and make sure everything was ready for the opening on Saturday. They had been generous with their time, supporting the community to make this a reality.

The work does not stop here. The Council is still to complete planting around the site, and Kaiwaka Can are investigating the possibility of developing an activity park for young people and their families on the newly donated land. A Pump Track or Skate Park are two options that have been put forward. Kaiwaka Can also has plans for further paths and wayfinding signs and hope to continue the momentum with the community.

Although there is always more to do, on the day, everyone was happy to pause and celebrate what they had already achieved together.

About the footbridges

The footbridges have been a long-held goal of community group Kaiwaka Can. Originally the brainchild of local resident Lars Hakkenburg, whose idea was to put a shipping container across the river. The idea was kept alive by the Chair of Kaiwaka Can at that time, Derek Christensen. During Derek Christensen’s tenure the vision evolved into the footbridges you see today. Current Chair of Kaiwaka Can David Wright took over the reins at Kaiwaka Can two years ago to see the project through to completion.

In his research, David Wright found his grandfather had been Chair of the community group at the time when the first park was open and was pleased to have carried something on. He felt privileged to have been part of it.

The northern footbridge provides easy access from the Kaiwaka township to McClean Park so the community can make full use of the recreational space. It also links to an accessible underpass, under State Highway 1, so people can get to the other side in safety.

The southern footbridge crosses the river below Eutopia café, providing a link over the Kaiwaka River to Oneriri Road. There is also an underpass at this end, meaning people can now move about the village safely, with ease.

