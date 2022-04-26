Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restoration Of Auckland Tūpuna Maunga Paves Way For Inner City Pest Free Zones

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

Ngā Tūpuna Maunga o Tāmaki Makaurau are among the most significant cultural, historical, and geological (volcanic) landscapes in Tāmaki Makaurau and are iconic taonga. Over the next three years, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority will be working with the Department of Conservation / Te Papa Atawhai on an ambitious Jobs for Nature programme.

This bold kaupapa, supported through Mahi mō te Taiao / Jobs for Nature funding, will be a major step in the restoration of Auckland’s cultural landscapes. Te Papa Atawhai is committed to boosting conservation efforts across Aotearoa and are proud to be supporting efforts in urban Tāmaki Makaurau.

“As Tāmaki Makaurau aims towards being predator free by 2050, the Tūpuna Maunga have the potential to be the symbolic epicentre of pest eradication in the heart of the city. This project recognises the importance of cultural site restoration, but also the great impact pest eradication will have in heavy populace areas, both creating cultural benefits as well as ecological benefits,” says Tūpuna Maunga Authority chair, Paul Majurey.

“It will also begin native revegetation work and aim to create an ecological corridor for native flora and fauna which have since disappeared from this urban environment” states, Majurey.

The Department of Conservation will be investing $3 million in Te Mauri Hauropi o Ngā Tūpuna Maunga / Tūpuna Maunga Biodiversity strategy led by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

“The restoration of the Ngā Tūpuna Maunga is the priority for healing the Tūpuna Maunga of Tāmaki Makaurau. The Jobs for Nature funding will directly accelerate the removal of pest species and increase biodiversity on the Tūpuna Maunga.

These significant types of partnership initiatives are very important to the 13 iwi/ hapū of Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau partner and their centuries old relationship with their ancestral Maunga.”

The project will create up to 39 full-time roles over the course of three years across 14 Tūpuna Maunga in the Tāmaki Makaurau region with social outcomes as vital to the success of the programme.

It is recognised that a collaborative approach with Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, the Tūpuna Taonga Trust, local communities, and other government partners, like the Ministry of Social Development further supports for Māori communities that are struggling with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

