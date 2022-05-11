Causes Of Car Accidents

Motor vehicle accidents resulting in death and injuries take a terrible physical and emotional toll on the survivors, relatives, and close friends of those involved in these events.

The following 2022 US car accident statistics make for scary reading:

Over 40,000 fatal car accidents each year.

More than 90 Americans die every day in car accidents.

Drivers in the 16 to 20 age group account for almost 8,000 traffic death each year.

Drunk driving (40%), speeding (30%), and irresponsible driving (33%) are the most common causes of death from car accidents.

58% of fatal car accidents involve only one vehicle, and 38% are caused by a traffic collision.

Most fatal injuries occur over weekends.

More than 1,600 children younger than 15 years old die in traffic accidents each year.

There are two broad causes of car accidents, driver error, and other factors.

Driver Error

90% of car accidents in the United States are due to driver error.

Each time you take the seat behind the steering wheel you are taking on board a huge responsibility.

Any damage you cause to the vehicle you are driving is likely to be costly, even if it is only your car insurance excess you end up having to pay.

But in other instances, the costs can be much higher.

Your poor driving could cause death or injury to yourself, any passengers as well as those in other vehicles, not to mention pedestrians.

Speeding – speed limits exist for a reason; they take account of the road environment and the maximum speed to safely maneuver your vehicle on that specific piece of roadway. The faster you drive the longer it takes to stop, and the shorter reaction time you have to avoid an accident.

Simple solution: Keep to the speed limit and save fuel (and money).

Driver distraction – this can include interacting with your passengers, taking your eyes off the road to look at something you are driving past, consuming food or drink, or lighting a cigarette. But the biggest cause of driver distraction is the use of phones and other devices.

Using your phone requires two thinking tasks at the same time and our brains are not designed to do this; it causes you to physically take one hand off the steering wheel; even a glance at your phone takes your eyes off the road.

Simple solution: Keep your phone turned off when driving and keep your eyes on the road at all times.

Reckless driving – this is usually being inconsiderate of other drivers by doing things like changing lanes frequently and without checking for other vehicles around you or following too closely behind the vehicle in front of you.

Simple solution: Be considerate of other drivers and follow the two-second rule, keep a minimum of two seconds behind the vehicle in front to create sufficient thinking and stopping distance.

Watch out for other road users - you might be a safe driver, but not everyone else is. Almost half of all accidents are caused by drivers not looking properly for other vehicles.

Simple solution: Look ahead at the traffic around you and use your mirrors to see what’s happening behind you.

Drowsy Driving - if you are feeling sleepy, stop the car. Or you might not be sleeping, just exhausted, and therefore not concentrating on the road as fully as you need to be. Drowsiness doesn’t only occur at night.

Simple solution: make sure you are well rested before you start driving, and on long trips make regular stops

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - it has always seemed to me to be crazy that most establishments that sell alcohol have car parks. That would appear to promote drinking and driving. Nevertheless, alcohol and drugs, whether legal or not to consume, do reduce your ability to drive.

Simple solution: If you're driving don't drink or take drugs, and if you're drinking or taking drugs, don't drive.

Poor decision-making – often this can be due to driver inexperience. It could be turning or changing lanes and not accurately judging how quickly other traffic is approaching. It could be not driving to the conditions, for example, driving to the speed limit in the rain but not considering the wet road surface. Also, inexperience driving on snowy or icy roads.

Car accidents not caused by driver error

This is usually due to poor road conditions because of poor maintenance, poor design, or weather conditions like fog. Or it could be due to a faulty vehicle, often poor brakes, or something wrong with the tyres.

For survivors of car accidents, on average, 2 million drivers each year experience a serious injury from a car accident. Add to this the millions who were passengers, or who suffer temporary injuries which can still have a major physical, emotional, and economic impact.

