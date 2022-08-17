Race On For Your Vote For New Plymouth District Council

The names are in, and the race is on for the people vying for your vote to represent the residents of New Plymouth District for the next three years.

NPDC has today confirmed the names of the candidates running for Mayor, Council and Community Boards for the 2022-2025 term.

“As expected, we had a flurry of nominations on the last day but it’s really pleasing to see we have people standing for all positions. says NPDC Marketing Communications and Design Lead, Ben Kohlis

“There are a lot of big calls the council will need to make in the next three years and beyond and it’s important residents have their say on who governs our district and vote.”

In the Kōhanga Moa ward (Inglewood and surrounding area) current Councillor Marie Pearce was the only candidate and has been elected unopposed. Also elected unopposed are the four candidates for four positions on the Clifton Community Board - Waitaoro Alexandra Batley, Neville Hagensenm, Tyla Nickson and Murray Seamark.

The positions voters will need to make a choice on are:

NP District Mayor

six Councillors in Kaitake/Ngāmotu ward (for voters in on the role in New Plymouth city to Ōkato)

one Councillor in North Ward (Waitara up to Waitomo District Council border)

one Councillor in the Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa (Māori ward)

five district wide councillors. (These councillors would represent the whole district).

Four positions on each of the Inglewood, Kaitake, Waitara and Puketapu-Bell Block community boards.

NPDC manages a $185 million budget, $3.5 billion worth of assets and 16 different business units for our residents so it is important people have their say on who governs our district.

By the numbers:

77 nominations received for the 2022 election

4 candidates are running for both mayor and a councillor role

2 people running for our first Māori ward Councillor

58 the number of candidates in the 2019 local body election

45.3% voter turnout in 2019

Timeline:

16 – 21 September: Voting documents delivered

8 October at 12 noon: Voting closes midday

8 October from 12 noon: Preliminary results

13 – 19 October: Declaration of results.

Go to npdc.govt.nz/vote22 for full candidate list and how to vote in this year’s election.

