150 More Places For You To Drop Off Your Vote

Local elections voting opens soon – here’s what you need to know so you don’t miss the deadline.

From Friday 16 September there will be 150 extra locations across the Auckland region where you can drop off your orange return envelope. These are in addition to the New Zealand Post boxes in your neighbourhood.

You’ll also find Vote Boxes at 65 Auckland Countdown supermarkets, 11 Auckland Transport (AT) hubs, all 56 Auckland Council libraries, council service centres as well as 29 pop-up locations across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“This election we’re putting Vote Boxes in more places where many Aucklanders are on a regular basis. We want to make voting as accessible as possible to all eligible voters, from Te Hana all the way through to Pukekohe”, says Rose Leonard, Auckland Council’s Manager Governance Services.

To find out everything you need to know about voting, visit voteauckland.co.nz/vote

