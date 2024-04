Man In Custody At Lynnmall

Police have taken a man into custody following an incident at Lynnmall shopping centre this morning.

At around 10.40am, Police received reports of a man entering the shopping mall carrying what was believed to be a firearm.

Police immediately deployed to the area, located the man and took him into custody without further incident.

We have located a toy gun in his possession.

Police are satisfied that this incident has been resolved and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

We are considering charges for the arrested man.

