Watchful Eyes Sees One Arrested In Papakura

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have stopped a stolen vehicle in its tracks just hours after it was allegedly taken from a Manurewa property on Monday morning.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says Police were called to respond to reports of a vehicle believed to be stolen travelling in Papakura around 9.30am.

“Thanks to swift reporting by the Papakura Business Association, a number of Police quickly responded to the area, who located the vehicle travelling south along O'Shannessy Street.

“Despite the vehicle failing to stop by Police, sharp-eyed camera operators kept tabs on the vehicle’s movements.”

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver attempted to leave the area on foot.

“The driver was seen entering properties unknown to him in order to evade our officers,” Inspector Hoyes says.

“He was located and arrested a short time later without further incident.”

Enquiries by our teams determined the vehicle involved had been taken from an address in Manurewa around 3.30am that morning.

Inspector Hoyes says the 26-year-old man has since been charged with receives property, unlawfully on property, and careless driving.

“He has also been charged with theft in relation to an earlier incident and is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today, 30 April 2024.

“Police will be opposing bail.”

Inspector Hoyes says this was a fantastic response from all the Police teams involved to bring a resolution to a number of victims.

“Police would also like to thank the Papakura Business Association funded CCTV operation, which led to Police initially being reported.

“This is a significant tool for our Counties Manukau South teams and we value the relationship we have with the Association.

“As we have said before, vigilant reporting is often be the key to Police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.

“We thank those in the community who are alerting us to this behaviour.”

