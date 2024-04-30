Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Investigation Continues Following Unexplained Death, Tikipunga

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigations are continuing today following the death of a man during a fire at a Tikipunga property yesterday morning.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says scene guards remain in place at the Thomas Street address and a post-mortem is underway.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a Thomas Street address at around 3.09am Monday.

The blaze was extinguished by Fire and Emergency NZ and a man was located inside the property, but despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene.

“Our investigation teams are continuing to piece together exactly what has taken place,” Detective Inspector Symonds says.

“We are making steady progress with enquiries and have now spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time.

“Support is also being provided to the man’s whānau.”

An increased Police presence will remain in the area today while the scene examination is completed and are currently working through the formal identification process.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information to assist with this investigation.

You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240429/4766.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

