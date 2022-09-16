Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Poroporoaki Ki A Maanu Paul ONZM

Friday, 16 September 2022, 6:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Maori Council

E te manutātāriki o te ao Māori,

Te kākā waha nui o te wao nui a Tāne

Te Rangatira e Manu,

He whare wānanga kua katia

He whare kōrero kua riro ki te ngū o te pō

E te uri o Mataatua waka, o Te Moana o Toi

Kauria nga arawai a ō mātua tipuna ki te karapinepine I tai.

The New Zealand Māori Council joins Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Hokopū, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Pikiao, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Māhanga and Aotearoa in mourning the passing of a Pou of Maoridom Maanu Paul.

We send our condolences to his wife and whanau at this time. We grieve at his passing and we are grateful to have known him, he has left a legacy of excellence and quality in all areas he has worked in.

First and foremost he was a true leader for his people and community, working tirelessly over many years advocating for Te Ao Māori, iwi, hapū and whanau.

Maanu Paul was a long serving member and Co-Chair of the NZ Māori Council.

He was a negotiator for the New Zealand Māori Council in the Māori fisheries claim which led to the 1992 Deed of Settlement known as the 1992 Sealord Deal.

Sir Edward Taihakurei Durie recounts, “Maanu was a staunch exponent of Māori law, and from a young age was a courageous advocate in questioning policies and practices that were inimical to Māori interests.

He was a key advocate for the Wai 262 claim, which was the recognition and protection of the cultural and intellectual rights of Māori in relation to indigenous flora and fauna in particular the mātauranga associated with these species. This is but a few of his many, many achievements.

Current NZ Māori Council Co-Chair the Venerable Archdeacon Harvey Ruru: 

“Maanu Paul had a beautiful dedicated breath and spark which kept the NZ Māori Council moving for many years. Maanu’s legacy is embellished in many of the contributions he made, arohanui ki ngā whanau pani. E te Rangatira, moe mai rā.”

E Koro. Ka tangi te ngākau ki a koe e ngaro nei I te kitenga kanohi. Kua mokemoke tō whanau, tō iwi, te motu whanui. Haere ki o tūpuna. Haere ki te okiokinga tūturu mō te tāngata. Haere I runga I te aroha o ngā reanga kei muri a koe. Moe mai, moe mai rā e te Rangatira.

