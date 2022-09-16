Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Voting Opens – It’s Time To Choose Auckland’s Next Mayor

Friday, 16 September 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Voting is now open and your vote counts.

From today Aucklanders will be receiving a personalised voting pack in their letterboxes. Look out for the purple envelope that is your ticket to choosing the mayor, councillors and local board members who will shape decisions for Auckland.

Up until midday Saturday 8 October, you’ll find a Vote Box on your next trip to an Auckland Countdown supermarket, select Auckland Transport hubs, libraries, council service centres or even at some night markets. There will also be Vote Boxes popping up at popular sites across Auckland so it’s that easy to vote.

Everything you need to know about voting is at voteauckland.co.nz/vote

For full story go to OurAuckland

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


