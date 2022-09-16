Voting Opens – It’s Time To Choose Auckland’s Next Mayor

Voting is now open and your vote counts.

From today Aucklanders will be receiving a personalised voting pack in their letterboxes. Look out for the purple envelope that is your ticket to choosing the mayor, councillors and local board members who will shape decisions for Auckland.

Up until midday Saturday 8 October, you’ll find a Vote Box on your next trip to an Auckland Countdown supermarket, select Auckland Transport hubs, libraries, council service centres or even at some night markets. There will also be Vote Boxes popping up at popular sites across Auckland so it’s that easy to vote.

Everything you need to know about voting is at voteauckland.co.nz/vote

